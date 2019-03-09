SAN DIEGO — Chopper 8 traffic reporter Jo Eager on Monday opened up about her close call at Gillespie Field last Tuesday when the helicopter she and the pilot were onboard landed on its side before catching fire.

“Immediately I thought, is this thing going to go up in flames? Then I thought, is this it? Like capital I-T.”

Jo said it happened fast and without warning. The chopper fell of a platform as it was landing, turned on its side and hit the ground hard. Jo quickly undid her seatbelt and was pulled out of the wreckage.

Just as she was being led away, the helicopter started smoking.

“The guys who were working the hanger ran over. Thank God they got us out of there fast,” she said.

Jo ended up in the hospital where she had to receive a few stiches, but a CAT scan showed no bleeding in her head.

“We [Jo and the pilot] got banged around and bruised up, but for the most part, we are very fortunate,” she said.

Tuesday was not Jo’s first brush with death. Eleven years ago, a rattlesnake bit her while she was hiking.

“I was poisoned, so it was going through my whole body and the swelling started at the place of bite, my ankle, to my rib cage and started moving before slacking off,” she said.

Jo spent 15 days in the hospital.

On Tuesday, after the crash, he was in the hospital for only a few hours. While the physical pain is quickly going away, Jo admitted the emotional scars will take some time to heal.

News 8’s logo is on the side of the helicopter, but it is actually operated by a third party that also shares its video with other media outlets in San Diego.

Technically, Jo is not an employee of KFMB, but she and her pilot are friends with many KFMB employees.

From all of us at KFMB, get well soon!