Man accused of entering San Diego zoo enclosure with child pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of child endangerment and unlawfully entering a zoo enclosure.



Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, is accused of entering the enclosure about 4:20 p.m. March 19 by climbing through multiple barriers while holding his daughter. The habitat is home to Asian and African elephants, according to a zoo spokesman.

Once inside, an elephant noticed the intruders and started moving toward them. As he was trying to climb back out, the father dropped the girl, but picked her up and escaped the enclosure as the elephant was trotting toward them, police said.



Navarrete was arrested and the child, who was uninjured, went home with her mother, police said. Zoo officials said the elephants in the enclosure were also unharmed.