Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in La Jolla woman's Fentanyl related death

Joshua Alan Breslow is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison next month for providing pills that led to the death of 49-year-old Sally Manchester.

SAN DIEGO — A man who sold fentanyl-laced pills which led to the death of a La Jolla woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and drug possession charges.

Joshua Alan Breslow, 54, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison next month for providing pills that led to the September 2020 death of 49-year-old Sally Manchester Ricchiuti, daughter of developer and former San Diego Union-Tribune owner Doug Manchester.

Breslow, who was previously charged with murder in the case, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count, as well as charges of possessing fentanyl and oxycontin.

Prosecutors allege Breslow provided Ricchiuti and others with doctored pills, despite being aware of the potentially fatal consequences, and that he continued dealing pills even after learning of Ricchiuti's death.

Deputy District Attorney Joel Madero said it did not appear that the victim was aware of what was in the pills she took.

According to prosecutors, the negotiations for the agreed upon plea deal have gone on for months.

One of Breslow's defense attorneys, Douglas Gilliland, said his client is "extremely remorseful" and knew the victim for many years, as they attended high school together. Gilliland said it was in dispute whether Breslow knew the pills contained fentanyl.

The sister and mother of the victim were in court, but her father, Doug Manchester was not. The Manchester family had no comment when leaving court on Tuesday afternoon.

Ricchiuti leaves behind her husband and three kids.