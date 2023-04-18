Judge rules female athletes can sue San Diego State for discrimination

"This is a major victory for the women at SDSU and for women nationwide," said Arthur Bryant, the lead plaintiffs’ attorney, with the firm Bailey & Glasser.



Bryant represents 17 female athletes who claim the university violated Title IX, a civil rights policy that prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.



The athletes, who were part of the track and rowing teams, said SDSU deprived them of more than $5.36 million in financial aid between 2010 and 2020, alleging this practice still continues to this day.



"Instead of giving them a proportionate share of financial aid dollars, it is actually depriving them of over $600,000 a year and giving the men $600,000 more than they're supposed to have," said Bryant.



In addition, the women said they were treated differently and retaliated against after speaking out.



Bryant recalls one claim involving the track coach who allegedly told those who joined the lawsuit it was both disappointing and a distraction, adding that participating in college sports was a privilege not a right.



"And, after she said that, all of the rest of the track team members who had expressed an interest in being involved had said never mind, we're not gonna do anything to jeopardize our scholarships or upset our coach," said Bryant.



When the lawsuit was first filed, a federal judge dismissed two of the three claims.



After recently re-filing an updated one, the same judge ruled it can move forward, a key step towards trial.



During an interview with CBS 8 last year, one of the athletes involved said:



"Above everything else, we want women and men athletes to be treated equally."



In response to the judge's ruling, a spokesperson for San Diego State said: