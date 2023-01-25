Judge rules Larry Millete to stand trial for murder of missing wife, Maya

Judge Moring made the decision on Wednesday shortly after both sides rested of the preliminary hearing. A jury trial is expected to begin on September 14.

SAN DIEGO — After 10 days of testimony during a preliminary hearing, a judge has made the ruling that there was enough evidence presented for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife, Maya.

After nearly two weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse, Judge Dwayne Moring – a former public defender and a former San Diego prosecutor – has decided that there is enough evidence for Millete to be bound over for trial to face murder charges for his missing wife, Maya Millete.

After the judge’s decision, Larry entered a plea of not guilty. The judge set a date of March 22 for the status conference and the jury trial will begin on September 14, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.

This preliminary hearing was not a trial. There were no jurors. Evidence was presented and witnesses testified over 10 days in a San Diego courthouse before the judge made his decision.

Wednesday's hearing marks ten days of testimony, as the final witnesses took the stand in the morning.

During Tuesday's hearing, a two-minute video that appeared to have been secretly recorded by Maya of an argument between her and Larry was played in the courtroom. It's the first time during this hearing, we hear Maya's voice and her own words.

The couple argued about the affair Larry suspected she had had. "I don't know what you guys were doing 7:00 or 8:00 at night all the time," said Larry. "And your projects and your team projects, mentoring and all that stuff."

At one point, Maya responds: "I'm asking you why you would say stuff like that. And then you go there, and then you want to be together?" said Maya.

The video came to light during Inspector Matthew Grindley's testimony.

Grindley returned to the witness stand Tuesday and testified about the contents of Maya's iPhone that he was able to recover from her iCloud account. He testified the video was uploaded in October of 2020.

Maya's actual iPhone has never been found by investigators.