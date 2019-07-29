SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that a sexually violent predator known as the "Bolder Than Most" rapist will be put back into the community under a conditional release program. Details of Alvin Quarles' release from Coalinga State Hospital will be worked out at another hearing to be held Aug. 30 before Judge David M. Gill.

Last fall, Gill ordered that Quarles be released, a decision that prosecutors, along with county Supervisor Dianne Jacob, requested Gill reconsider. Since that time, the agreement to rent the residence has fallen through, and Gill allowed for further argument toward a possible reconsideration of his decision to release Quarles.

Gill heard testimony during a closed-door evidentiary hearing last week, which was kept under wraps due to privacy concerns over the potential disclosure of Quarles' psychiatric reports. Quarles' victims and their supporters have argued against the order to keep the hearings private, including by staging a protest on the steps of the downtown San Diego courthouse where the hearings were held.

Quarles was dubbed the "Bolder Than Most" rapist because of the way he attacked his victims, at knifepoint, sometimes forcing the women's husbands or boyfriends to watch. He pleaded guilty in 1989 to committing more than a dozen sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prior to Quarles' release from prison, the District Attorney's Office filed a petition to have him civilly committed as a sexually violent predator.

In 2014, Quarles was committed to the Department of State Hospitals to undergo sex offender treatment. In September 2016, Quarles petitioned the court to be granted release through the Conditional Release Program for sex offenders.