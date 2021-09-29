Judge to rule on lawsuit to strike down mask mandates in California K-12 schools

Parents and others who oppose the masks mandates in schools say they filed the lawsuit on behalf of students and their right to choose.

SAN DIEGO — An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning for the lawsuit filed against the state to strike down mask mandates in California’s K thru 12 schools.

The plaintiffs say this is just the first step in their fight to push back against mandates for students.

Parents and others who oppose the masks mandates in schools say they filed the lawsuit on behalf of students and their right to choose. So they have no plans to give up anytime soon.

On Thursday, a judge will decide whether or not to grant a temporary restraining order against the state to stop it from mandating masks in public schools. The lawsuit was filed by groups Let Them Breathe and ReOpen California Schools.

“So, there’s a lot of information that they’re bringing forward. The question is will that be enough to actually get an injunction when there will probably be just as equally vehement voices on the other side,” said Wendy Patrick, a legal analyst.

The joint lawsuit was filed back in July, with Governor Gavin Newsom, the CA Dept. of Public Health and the Dept. of Health and Human Services listed as defendants. Patrick said the groups opposing masks mandates have been gathering evidence they believe will prove the mandates aren’t necessary in school.

“They have filed a very comprehensive lawsuit that contains some well-founded arguments that they’ve really collected from a lot of different places. Which include the lower infection rates for kids, the importance of socialization at that age, and really a lot of information regarding the other kinds of public venues that kids are not required to wear a mask,” Patrick said.

The founder of Let Them Breathe said if the emergency restraining order is denied Thursday, the lawsuit will still continue on to a preliminary hearing.

“Let them breathe, let them choose. We are for choice and we are in this to protect our students’ rights. No matter how long or difficult that legal battle may be,” said Sharon McKeeman, founder of Let Them Breathe.

Let Them Breathe also just launched a Let Them Choose initiative, that will file a lawsuit next week against San Diego Unified Schools’ student vaccine mandate.