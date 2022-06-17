Juneteenth flag raising ceremonies held across San Diego County

"There are no words that I can express. I'm just so happy," shared Velma Cooper of the Cooper Family Foundation

SAN DIEGO — This Sunday, June 19th marks Juneteenth, the holiday that was mostly celebrated in Black families in the South to commemorate the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. This came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation when the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed.

Last year, President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday so every American could learn about the holiday and celebrate freedom.

The official Juneteenth Flag features the starburst in red, white and blue is a stark contrast to the Pan-African flag of green, black and red stripes that's normally associated with the Juneteenth holiday or celebrations. The red, white and blue Juneteenth flag was created in 1997.



This year, Juneteenth flag raising ceremonies were held at the San Diego Unified School District, Chula Vista and the San Diego County Administration building downtown. Velma Cooper and her family have been San Diego's primary Juneteenth staple for years called The Cooper Family Foundation’s Annual Juneteenth Festival.

Cooper said, "There are no words that I can express. I'm just so happy. I wish my husband had lived long enough to see this. I'm appreciative of all the beautiful Black people that came out here to see this."

Cooper shares candidly, her family’s Juneteenth celebrations had a humble beginning, growing to the widely attended festival you see in San Diego today. Cooper said, "We always celebrated in our backyard, and that's how it started in the backyard."

Debra Mclaren is the Director of Leadership, Development, Equity and Access for Chula Vista School District. Debra was one of the speakers at The City of Chula Vista Juneteenth Flag Raising ceremony and shared, “It's only been in the last couple of years that I've learned more about what it (Juneteenth) represents and I wondered why it hasn't had more of a focus in our education system."



Gaidi Finnie, Executive Director of The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts, said he appreciates the celebrations across the county finally joining The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts in commemorating freedom on a wider scale. "We've always been about this sort of thing. We call it a teachable moment in education for all the races. So for us, you use that, like Black History Month, to promote what you do because there's a platform already there."

The museum will feature a, “The Buses Are Coming” Freedom Riders Exhibit that runs Friday, June 17t until September 4 at The Quartyard in East Village.

The Cooper Family Foundation will host their annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Festival entry is free and free food will be served.