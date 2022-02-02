Junior Seau's brother killed in head on crash near Lakeside

The San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed to CBS 8 that the man who died was Savaii Seau, brother to Junior Seau.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A 56-year-old motorist was fatally injured Tuesday in a head-on collision with a big rig on a roadway near Lakeside, authorities reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed to CBS 8 that the man who died was Savaii Seau, brother to Junior Seau.

Seau was heading north on Los Coches Road near Lakeview Road in the Glenview area shortly after 2 p.m. when his 2005 Audi A6 drifted into the path of a southbound Helix Water District dump truck being driven by a 60-year-old San Diego man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision left the Seau gravely injured. Paramedics took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. The motorist's name was withheld pending family notification.

The trucker and a 42-year-old woman who had been riding in the Audi were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries, Garrow said.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.