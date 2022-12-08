Juvenile arrested in attempted rape of 16-year-old girl

Surveillance video helped sheriff's detectives identify 17-year-old boy.

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy suspected of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl was in custody Friday after surrendering to authorities in San Diego.

The alleged assault occurred on July 26 just before 3 p.m. near the 2900 block of Prospect Street near Sweetwater Road in the unincorporated community of Lincoln Acres, said Lt. Kevin Ralph of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The girl suffered minor injuries, detectives said.

Officers with the Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit had previously identified the suspect using surveillance video and had been working with the Fugitive Task Force and the suspect's family to take him into custody.

The boy surrendered to members of the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task

Force at 5 p.m. Thursday after agreeing on a pickup location in the 800

block of Camino de la Reina, Ralph said.

The boy is facing felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape or robbery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault by means likely to cause bodily injury and robbery.

He is being housed at the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.

WATCH: Sheriff video of Lincoln Acres sexual assault suspect: