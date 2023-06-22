Juvenile finds both parents dead in their El Cajon bedroom

A female juvenile called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers she came home and found both her parents lying dead in their bedroom, according to deputies.

Dispatchers with San Diego Sheriff's Department received a 9-1-1 call around 9:47 a.m. from a female juvenile who told dispatchers she came and found both her parents lying dead in their bedroom in the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue in El Cajon, according to Lieutenant Matthew Carpenter with San Diego Sherriff's Department.

The female juvenile, whose exact age wasn't shared with local media, waited outside for deputies to arrive.

Deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed two adults were dead inside the reported address, Lt. Carpenter told CBS 8.

San Diego Sheriff's Department was not aware of any calls for service to the reported address prior to the discovery.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to determine the adult's cause of death.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in unincorporated El Cajon. Detectives with San Diego Sheriff Homicide Unit are in the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue. Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura will be providing a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. in front of 325 East Bradley Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.