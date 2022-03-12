HPD: 5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old at NE Houston home

Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a local hospital before he was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a local hospital before he was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to HPD, the 8-year-old also had a laceration to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is stable. The two children aren't related but are family friends.

No one has been charged in this incident, but several people have been detained for questioning, police said. At least one adult was in the house at the time of the shooting.