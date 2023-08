Officers are now investigating after what they called a "violent incident" in Clairemont.

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a K9 officer was killed early Wednesday morning in Clairemont. Police said the incident happened near Mesa College Drive around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and confronted the suspect. They said the suspect was no longer a threat and the status of the suspect in this incident is unknown currently.