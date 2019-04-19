SAN DIEGO — Rattlesnake season is in full swing and on Thursday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department took two of their K9 officers to a special training session to teach them to steer clear of the poisonous snakes.



The department plans to add more K9 officers by the end of the year, and on Thursday they trained at Marvel K9 in Temecula. Deputy Matt Cramer is 5-year-old Daykas' handler and partner.



“We want to make sure the dog is understanding the message. Our dogs are exposed to extended searches in bushy hilly areas,” Deputy Cramer.



Erene Massart is a trainer and said that during the exercise K9 officers do not see the snake – they can only smell it. A stimulation through a collar teaches the K9 officer to sense the snakes.



“When she receives stimulation, she is going to connect the dots – ‘when I smell this, that means I should avoid it,’” said Massart.



Deputy Cramer said he said was proud of Daykas.



“She did well. By the end of it [training] she would not even come to me through an open gate if there was a snake until they moved the snake,” he said.



The amount of time it takes to train a K9 to avoid a snake varies, but experts recommend a refresher course for K9s at least once a year.

