KAABOO San Diego postpones 2020 edition, set to return September 2021

The multi-day music festival was slated to take place at Petco Park September 18 – 20, 2020. Organizers said it will return in September 2021.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — KAABOO San Diego is postponing its 2020 installment, organizers announced Monday. The multi-day music festival was slated to take place at Petco Park September 18 – 20, 2020. Organizers said it will return in September 2021.

"After much consultation with stakeholders in local government, artists and music industry friends, and members of the San Diego community, we know it is best and safest for everyone to look ahead and plan a bigger and bolder edition of KAABOO for September of 2021," a statement on KAABOO's website and Twitter account read in part.

The statement did not reference the COVID-19 pandemic specifically but large gatherings remain banned in San Diego County and much of the United States. Other large music festivals in Southern California, like Coachella and Stagecoach, have canceled their 2020 editions as well.

The latest news about KAABOO San Diego pic.twitter.com/uR3gEsdwOl — KAABOO San Diego (@KAABOOSANDIEGO) July 27, 2020

KAABOO pass holders will receive an email with offers to hold onto passes for 2021 or receive a full refund, according to the statement.

Founded by Bryan Gordon and Seth Wolkov, KAABOO began with its festival series with KAABOO Del Mar in 2015 and to include editions in the Caribbean (KAABOO Cayman) and Dallas/Ft. Worth (KAABOO Texas).

As KAABOO Del Mar's fifth anniversary weekend came to a close in September 2019, organizers announced they had reached a multi-year deal with the San Diego Padres to move what is now known as KAABOO San Diego to Petco Park. A few days later it was announced that Virgin Fest Founder and CEO Jason Felts had fully acquired all of the KAABOO festival brand assets through an affiliate of Virgin Fest, the music festival arm of the Virgin brand.