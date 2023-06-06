Kaiser responds to Zion employees' calls to suspend surgeries

Kaiser says that they are "confident that no compromised surgical instruments have reached our patients and that all care has been safe and medically appropriate."

SAN DIEGO — One of San Diego's largest hospital systems is responding to calls from dozens of its workers to suspend surgeries at one of its facilities over reported cleanliness concerns.

More than 70 employees at Kaiser Zion Medical Center in Grantville have signed a petition calling for the move, citing possible contaminants in the trays used to hold surgical instruments.

In the wake of these reported concerns, Kaiser told CBS 8 that they are "confident that no compromised surgical instruments have reached our patients and that all care has been safe and medically appropriate."

A spokesperson for Kaiser confirmed that they are experiencing an issue with the washers used to clean surgical instruments at the Zion Medical Center, adding that they are "working as quickly as possible to restore functionality (of) these washers."

In the meantime, according to Kaiser, surgical instruments used at the Zion Medical Center are being cleaned and processed outside of the Zion Medical Center, and then transported back for use, adding that this has allowed Kaiser to continue to provide surgeries there.

Kaiser also emphasized that all surgical instruments they use "undergo a stringent, multi-tiered cleaning and sterilization process which includes decontamination, ultrasonic cleaning and washing, visual inspection, sterilization and a further visual inspection prior to use."

These latest concerns come a few weeks after the Zion Medical Center experienced problems with its hot water lines, forcing it to temporarily shut down its hot water system and transfer some patients to another Kaiser facility in Kearny Mesa.

Kaiser told CBS 8 on Tuesday, "To be clear, there is no issue with the hot water line at the Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center. The hot water line that was compromised was cleaned, inspected, and restored to full operation on Sunday, May 21 and no contamination was found."

Here is Kaiser Permanente's full statement:

"At Kaiser Permanente, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of safety for our patients, members, and caregivers. To be clear, there is no issue with the hot water line at the Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center. The hot water line that was compromised was cleaned, inspected, and restored to full operation on Sunday, May 21 and no contamination was found. We are experiencing an issue with the washers used to clean surgical instruments at Zion Medical Center and are working as quickly as possible to restore functionality these washers. In the meantime, surgical instruments are being cleaned and processed outside the Zion Medical Center and then transported back for use. This has allowed us to continue to provide surgeries at Zion Medical Center using the instruments that have been cleaned and processed at these secondary locations. All surgical instruments used at Kaiser Permanente undergo a stringent, multi-tiered cleaning and sterilization process which includes decontamination, ultrasonic cleaning and washing, visual inspection, sterilization and a further visual inspection prior to use. We are confident that no compromised surgical instruments have reached our patients and that all care has been safe and medically appropriate."