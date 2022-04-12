Karlene Chavis named "Trailblazer of the Year" by Young Black & N'Business

CBS 8's Karlene Chavis, Chief Meteorologist, was nominated and awarded Sunday Night Young Black & N'Business's "Trailblazer of the Year."

SAN DIEGO — Karlene Chavis, Chief Meteorologist at CBS 8, was nominated and awarded Sunday Night Young Black & N'Business's 'Trailblazer of the Year.'

YBNB hosted their 2nd annual YBNB Black & Gold Gala alongside planning team members and collaborative partners, San Diego's Fashion Week's Cultural Diversity Program, and CEO's Rhythm Sunday evening at Sycuan Casino and Resort, according to event details.

The Young Black & N' Business Black & Gold Gala recognizes community stakeholders, public officials, and entrepreneurs committed to strengthening small and underserved businesses in San Diego.

Organizers said they selected Chavis for this award because of her consistency.

"She's consistently being a role model; she's consistently in the community...not only that – she's approachable and relatable," organizers told CBS 8.

"...viewers who come to our CBS 8 tent rave about how much they love Karlene! Good job, girl," CBS 8 Reporter Ariana Cohen said.

Karlene Chavis was among the one-hundred people honored during YBNB's second annual event.

