Fire burns through Kearny Mesa strip mall

The Battalion Chief says because of the quick work, they were able to prevent extensive damage to the building and surrounding businesses on Convoy Street.

SAN DIEGO — Quick work by San Diego Fire on Tuesday morning after a call came in of smoke coming from a strip mall on the corner of Convoy and Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Battalion Five, Chief Michael Howell says crews put the fire out in a matter of minutes, preventing it from spreading. “We did our primary and secondary searches, everything is looking good. So right now we’re making sure we button everything up safely.”

Fire crews responded around 3 a.m. to the commercial structure fire. They say the fire began in a business to the center of the strip mall, after putting that out, they found some residual fire and smoke in the attic and the vents of the building that they extinguished. The Battalion Chief said because of the quick work, they were able to prevent extensive damage to the building and surrounding businesses on Convoy.

A portion of Balboa Avenue was closed to traffic earlier Tuesday morning while fire investigators arrived to try and determine how this fire began. Streets are now back open.