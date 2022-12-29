Kearny Mesa Park field damaged by cars

Tire marks where left behind by someone who drove their car onto the field, tearing up the grass.

SAN DIEGO — People in Kearny Mesa are upset after a local park was vandalized.

The park, which many say is normally kept in great condition, is now covered in tire marks.

"You can fall in it, that’s why we had to go away from it," said Ray Litkenhaus, coach of the San Diego Bengals NFL Flag Football league.

Several days ago, the tire marks where left behind by someone who drove their car onto the field.

"We came out and all the sudden it looks like demolition derby in here," he said.

Tearing up the ground that’s used almost daily by sports teams, families, and even pets.

"You got ultimate frisbee that comes out here, you have other football teams… soccer," added Litkenhaus.

Coach Litkenhaus says this is not first time it happens and the vandalism is more than just eye sore.

"We have to get out of there, this really impacts us. We can’t go down that field at all. And when it rains it makes it even worse because now there’s puddles everywhere that we cannot get out of. So its either practice in the puddles or practice in the ditches," he added.

Dozens of people shared their frustration online, with one person writing “there is no excuse for this sort of thing."

he marks don’t just have adults upset… even kids who use the field say their ‘fed up’

Now the field – which many say is typically in pristine conditions – is filled with mud because of the wet weather.

"It's perfect, this field is always perfect, its always mowed – its always right," said Litkenhaus.

Kearny Mesa was not the only park targeted, last weekend the turf at Jerabek park in Scripps Ranch was also damaged.

A $1,000 reward has been issued for any information that could lead to the he arrest and conviction (or voluntary surrender) of the person(s) responsible.

The Kearny Mesa Recreation center says if you see vandalism happening you’re asked to report it to police.