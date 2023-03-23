'Unspeakable tragedy' | Kensington community voices traffic concerns after crash kills 6-year-old

Neighbors say the volume of traffic in the small community has many concerned.

SAN DIEGO — The Kensington community in San Diego is still reeling from a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 6-year-old child Wednesday.

People who live there are calling on drivers to be more aware while traveling through the small community.

"It just breaks my heart and I cant help but think of the family and everyone involved… sorry," said an emotional Brandon Duran.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy," said long-term resident Kevin Kelly.

The deadly crash took place just before Wednesday morning when the SUV the boy was traveling in with was T-boned at the intersection of Biona Dr. and Adams Ave.

The collision caused the car to flip on its side and land on a fire hydrant.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash and are working to determine what could have led to the tragic accident.

Neighbors said the volume of traffic in the small community has many concerned.

"I don’t know anything about the details of the accident, but I would not be surprised if it was the result of an obstructed view," said Kelly.

Kelly has lived in the neighborhood for nearly three decades.

"It's just very difficult to navigate so many vehicles on such a short expansive road," he said.

Kelly said that having major freeways close by and only one way of getting there is challenging.

"There’s a congestion point. It's due in my view, to two things. That is, Caltrans has put a no turn on red sign which automatically has the effect of backing traffic up," said

The other, he says, a no parking zone between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – which he says is routinely ignored.

"It compresses traffic even more and causes the backup. When traffic backs up going westbound its nearly impossible to see what’s coming eastbound," said Kelly.

Speed is another major concern in the area. Neighbors are calling on drivers to slow down.

Jacob Koopman created “Drive 25 to Stay Alive” bumper stickers as a reminder to drivers to follow the posted speed limit signs.

He plans to sell them at a vigil planned for Saturday. All proceeds will go to the family of the 6-year-old child.

The vigil is expected to be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kensington.

