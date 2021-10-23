The victims were 8 years old and 6 years old.

SAN ANTONIO — Two young boys – one 8 years old, the other 6 – were killed and eight others injured Saturday after a crash at an organized drag-racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, Kerrville Police Department officials say.

Two of the injured victims, a 4-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby girl, were taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center as a precaution, while two others were treated at the scene by first responders.

Authorities say four others were airlifted to hospitals in Austin and San Antonio. Chance Jones, 26, is reportedly in stable condition. 27-year-old Katy Walls and 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo are both reportedly in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio.

The driver, 34-year-old Michael Gonzales, is hospitalized in stable condition.

Tragedy struck the self-billed "Airport Race Wars 2" around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, when KPD officials said a car participating in the race "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators."

Kerrville Police are leading the ongoing investigation, and said that the Mustang lost rear traction and began to slide from side to side on the track before sliding off the track.

Multiple GoFundMe fundraisers have been organized to help victims with medical expenses and funeral costs.

The below videos, provided via Snapchat Maps, show cars preparing to race earlier in the afternoon and, later, helicopters arriving on the scene.