SAN DIEGO — KFMB talent will be bringing home quite a few statues following the 2019 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards ceremony that was held Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The News 8 team won several awards and we want to congratulate them - and everyone nominated - on their honors.

Reporter and weekday night anchor Marcella Lee won in the News – Technology category for her story on the dark web.

Chief News 8 photographer Kenny McGregor won in the Video Essay category for "New Rifle and Drone."

From our promotions department, Brian Thole won for Best Promo Campaign for a piece on the Zevely Zone.

Also from promotions, Casey Nakamura and Jenny Milkowski won for a promo introducing the morning traffic anchor to San Diego.

News 8 also wants to congratulate Ben Howard, son of News 8 weekend sports anchor John Howard, who won an Emmy in a student category.

See below for a look at how all our winners and nominees celebrated their accomplishments: