Kids Free San Diego returns for the 11th year

SAN DIEGO — It is time to get the kids out of the house to explore many of the amazing things San Diego has to offer. Kids Free San Diego is returning for its 11th year. During the month of October, there are more than 100 deals on activities, attractions and meals throughout San Diego.
Director of PR for the San Diego Tourism Authority, Candice Eley said, “If you’re a family planning to come to San Diego and you want to go to a few parks, it’s such a big money saver.”
Some of the participating locations include:
Attractions
- USS Midway
- Birch Aquarium
- San Diego Zoo
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
- Legoland
- Seaworld Spooktacular
Arts & Culture
- Mission San Luis Rey
- San Diego Automotive Museum
- Museum of Making Music
- San Diego Natural History Museum
- The New Children’s Museum
- San Diego Air & Space Museum
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
Sports & Recreation
- San Diego Speed Boat Adventures
- Flagship Cruises & Events
- Hydrobikes
- Davey’s Locker Whale Watching
- Bike & Kayak Tours Coronado
- Gondola Company
- Bike & Kayak Tours La Jolla
Restaurants
- Kids eat free at Galaxy Taco
- Kids eat free at Carnitas Snack Shack
- Kids eat free at Samburgers in Little Italy Food Hall
- Kids eat free at Casa Guadalajara
- Kids eat free at Tin Roof
- Kids eat free at San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Kids eat free at Tavern & Bowl East Village
For the full list of participating locations, click here.
