Father of kids killed on SR-78 freeway defends their mother, says she's not at fault

"My wife would have done anything for them and she did not go off and tell them to get out of the car," said Miguel Aguilar.

VISTA, Calif. — The father of two children killed along the SR-78 in Vista on Father’s Day is defending their mother.



Sandra Ortiz was arrested for DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment after her 10-year-old and 16-year-old got out of their car on the freeway and were hit by another car.

“I wake up looking at their faces in my head,” said their father, Miguel Aguilar.

Aguilar spoke to CBS 8 about the tragedy that happened just hours after celebrating Father’s Day with his six kids and their mom, his partner of 13 years.

Aguilar received a call about a crash along the SR-78 freeway in Vista involving his family. He rushed to the scene, where he learned 10-year-old Alan, and 16-year-old Amy had both died after being hit by a car.



"The hardest moments to see as a father is just to see two bodies laying there," said Aguilar.



According to investigators, Ortiz pulled over after a piece of luggage fell off their car. That's when Alan and Amy got out to retrieve it and were hit by another vehicle.



Aguilar says despite reports Ortiz told them to get the luggage, that's not the case at all.

"She seen the luggage fall off. My wife had pulled to the side. She had told my kids not to get out, but before she told them they were already off. My daughter got out of the car and my son followed her after. My wife has nothing to do with it. It is not her fault. She has nothing but love for her kids and right now she's in a place where she's alone and I wish I could be with her," said Aguilar.

Regarding the DUI charge, Aguilar does not believe Ortiz was under the influence.



Ortiz is being held on 500,000 dollars bail and will be arraigned on Thursday.



Aside from supporting her, Aguilar says his main focus right now is on his four surviving kids who were in the car when their siblings died. He says they're doing the best they can, all while trying to honor Alan and Amy, who died the way they lived, never leaving each other's sides.



“Amy wanted to have a bakery shop. She wanted to bake. My boy, he was my first-born son. He loved to dance, loved to smile, both of them did. I know they're looking down at their father trying to give him the strength to move off of this horrible nightmare that I wish I could wake up, but I can’t," said Aguilar.

Aguilar says his family was on their way to Sunset Park in San Marcos to sell handmade jewelry when they were killed.

That's where loved ones plan to hold a food sale fundraiser as well as a vigil. It starts on Saturday at 8 a.m.