Kids with cancer enjoy free camp | Celebrating 40th year

SAN DIEGO — "This is to get all the cancer out of me. It's poofy," said 9-year-old Gavin Garcia, pointing to a device on his chest. Garcia was diagnosed with a rare cancer last year. "I have Burkitt's Lymphoma. The doctor said that's a 0.01 chance," said Garica. Like Garcia, everyone at Camp Reach for the Sky at Balboa Park has somehow been affected by cancer. But that devastating diagnosis is the last thing on their minds this week. "This is like their Disneyland!" said Bernard Mauricia, CEO and co-founder of Oncology and Kids (OAK). This is the 40th year of the free week-long program to help children ages 4-10 with cancer, siblings of kids with cancer, and children of parents with cancer.

They even have local volunteer hospital staff on site to provide chemotherapy and other medical needs.



"It's nothing but smiles. We got therapy dogs, marshmallow fights, and the FBI SWAT coming. The kids have no idea that every day is a surprise. There are even arts and crafts. We are keeping them busy so that cancer isn't even a thought. They can just be themselves," said Mauricia.



"The main thing is normalcy and getting them out of hospital setting and having fun as kids," said camp administrator Robby Medina.



Medina went to this camp as a kid when he had bone cancer. It's now come full circle as he is cancer free and works as a camp administrator.



"I met my wife through camp and my five groomsmen. I have a new network of friends with similar circumstances and a support network. It's a life-changing experience," said Medina.



For the rest of this week, Garcia will appreciate the simple joys of being a kid.



"Because usually, I never have this much fun. Usually, it only happens once in a while. I have fun every day here," said Garcia.



If you want to donate, support, or volunteer, click here.