LIVE: Kim Potter takes the stand in her own defense

Kim Potter, on trial for manslaughter in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright, is taking the stand in her own defense on the eighth day of testimony.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Potter takes the stand in her own defense

Psychology expert testifies about "action errors"

Ex-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, others testify about Potter's character

Defense calls own use-of-force expert testify

11:00 a.m.

Court resumed after its morning break with the highly anticipated testimony of former officer Kim Potter.

Kim Potter is on the witness stand.



Earl Gray is questioning her, starting out with information about her family. pic.twitter.com/sP5HqwjQTm — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 17, 2021

Gray: did you ever receive any complaints from the public?



Potter: No. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 17, 2021

10 a.m.

The first witness called by the defense Friday was Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, author and professor with expertise in clinical, neuro and police psychology. Dr. Miller defined for the jury the term “action error,” a “sequence of responses in which an intended action has an unintended effect.” In plain language, “you intend to do one thing, think you’re doing it but do something else and realize later the action you intended wasn’t the one you took.” he testified. He explained that three factors typically contribute to an action error: Hyperarousal (extreme degree of distress), hyperfocus (tunnel vision), and distraction of attention (tuning out everything else). Dr. Miller testified that “slip and capture” is a subset of action error, but defense attorney Paul Engh did not get into the Potter case specifically while questioning Miller.

Miller says confusing a taser for a gun is the "most typical example" of a weapon confusion shooting. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 17, 2021

During cross examination by prosecutor Erin Eldridge, Dr. Miller testified that police officers are trained to manage their stress and agreed that the more training and experience a person has, the more likely they are to reach a positive outcome. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge wanted to question Dr. Miller about his interview with Kim Potter. The defense objected and Judge Regina Chu sustained, presumably because the defense did not ask Miller about that interview at all during direct examination, according to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse.

Eldridge is working on planting seeds in cross examination regarding training.. to make the jury think that Potter should not have experienced an "action error" if she was trained as much as she was. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 17, 2021

During redirect, Dr. Miller said it’s unrealistic to expect zero action errors despite training, but said the goal is to bring that number as low as possible.

The state rested its case Thursday morning after calling its final witness Wednesday afternoon. After Judge Regina Chu denied the defense's motion for an acquittal, Potter's team called its first witness.

During questioning by defense attorney Paul Engh, use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames said he disagreed with testimony from prosecution witness Stephen Stoughton that Wright was in control of his vehicle at the time of his shooting. He said under the circumstances of the case, he believed Taser use would have been appropriate.

Ijames also testified that if Sgt. Johnson wouldn’t have been able to get out of Wright’s vehicle quickly, he believed the use of deadly force would have also been justified.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Matthew Frank asked if Ijames changed his opinion after listening to Sgt. Johnson’s testimony during the trial. Ijames said his initial opinion was solely focused on Potter’s intended Taser use, but after the defense asked him about a hypothetical situation mirroring Potter’s, he said he believed use of deadly force would have been justified based on the perceived danger to the other officers at the scene.

The defense then called a series of character witnesses, beginning with former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon testified that he didn’t see Potter violate any policies during her interaction with Wright, and that based on his observations of her body camera footage, her intention to use a Taser would've been appropriate.

The defense called four more witnesses to testify to Potter’s character: Officer Colleen Fricke, Thomas Hall, a friend of Potter's children, Officer Frank Roth and Officer Samuel Smith II.

Kim Potter Trial: Who's who in the courtroom 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Watch more on the death of Daunte Wright:

Watch the latest coverage on the death of Daunte Wright and the trial of Kim Potter in our YouTube playlist: