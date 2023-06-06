King Chavez High School students get hands-on construction experience

King Chavez Community High School students are going through five different hands-on workshops, including carpentry and concrete layout.

SAN DIEGO — "It's really fun here! It’s fun to do all these things in construction. I learned how to use a nail gun. I've never used one! That was cool," said King Chavez Community High School sophomore Edwin Santos.

Santos and other King Chavez Community High School students are going through five different hands-on workshops, including carpentry and concrete layout, to learn more about career fields in construction for Career Exploration Day.

Students even learned how to operate heavy equipment using a high-tech simulator.

"Because it opens our eyes to what a career would look like, something in construction, and so it gives us an insight into a career like this," said Santos.

"I'm planning to work like a mechanic and get ready for construction," said King Chavez Community High School student Guillermo Avila.

The non-profit Workforce Connect collaborated with the Associated General Contractors Apprenticeship Training facility to provide an alternate pathway for students in underserved communities who may not pursue a four-year college route.

"The construction industry is in desperate need of more people. In the construction industry, the average age of a laborer is 50 years old. We need more younger people in the industry," said Debbie Barnum, Founder of Workforce Connect.

Santos may become one of those working in the construction industry in due time, but he is still deciding his future. He said he’s grateful for these opportunities.

"Anyone interested in construction, this could benefit them," said Santos.

"Expose them to as much as possible and help them make informed decisions to be who they want to be in life and grow into," said Barnum.