'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

Coastal communities are prepared for another round of "King Tides," that produce towering waves that slam the shoreline.

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides."

Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22.

What is a king tide?

"A king tide is a non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides. Tides are long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is "pulled" back and forth by the moon's and the sun's gravitational pull as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits," according to the National Ocean Service.

Isabelle Kay, the reserves manager at UC San Diego, said the sea is expected to rise by about five feet by 2100.

"This is especially good for kids to think about because this is going to be their coastline that's going to have to be resilient," said Isabelle Kay, the reserves manager at UC San Diego.

When can I see the king tides?

Several reporting stations around San Diego coastlines send data to the National Oceanic Administration, which pulls data together here.

You can select a reporting station, such as Point Loma, La Jolla, Mission Bay, etc., which will display detailed tide descriptions.

King tides are expected to be at their highest levels in starting around 8 a.m. Saturday, January 21, and at the lowest point at 3:21 p.m., NOAA reported.

On Sunday, January 22, king tides were expected to kick up around 8:50 a.m. and recede around 4 p.m., NOAA detailed.