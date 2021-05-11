Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk back in-person for the first time since 2019

More than 4,000 people are expected to take part in the annual walk on Sunday in Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, all while supporting a good cause, the Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk takes place Sunday in Balboa Park.

It's the first time the annual event has been held in-person since 2019.

Historically, the 5K event has been called "Walk for the Cure".

But, organizers changed the name this year, saying it's about so much more than wearing pink.

"You're not just showing up that day for a fun run. It's really about what is it about to be more than pink? And, that's focusing on our mission pillars of research, care, community and action," said Megan Klink, Komen's Regional Vice President of the West.

She's one of more than 4,000 people expected to gather in Balboa Park for Sunday’s walk.

Money raised will go towards not only finding a cure for breast cancer, but also ensuring those with cancer have the care they need.



"We do expect 1 in 8 women to be diagnosed in her lifetime," said Klink.

One of those women is Lilian Vanvieldt-Gray.

“It was a tough ordeal, but it was one I was able to survive,” said Vanvieldt-Gray.

After a routine mammogram, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2017.

Over the course of two years, she underwent chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

She'll be walking Sunday to celebrate her survival story, and to promote the importance of early detection, as well as addressing disparities in care, which is something Komen is dedicated to doing.

Black women have a 40% higher chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women.

For Hispanic women, breast cancer is the leading cause of death.

“It's all about access to healthcare,” said Vanvieldt-Gray.

Just as the name suggests, Vanvieldt-Gray says this weekend's walk is more than pink, it's a way to advocate, unite, and inspire.

“Being in a place where you see all of those survivors and holding up their signs...the strength it gave me to keep fighting, there's nothing to compare it with.”

The walk starts at 8 a.m. and there's still time to sign up, even on the day of. There's also an option to take part in the festivities online.