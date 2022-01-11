La Jolla Cove Secret Swing resurfaces after brief disappearance

The hidden swing sits just above the Cove, Activist want the swing removed permanently due to it being a safety hazard.

SAN DIEGO — Coast Walk above La Jolla Cove is known for its breathtaking views, and incredibly cool walkway, and until recently the Secret Swing, a secluded swing that hangs from a palm tree at the edge of a cliff.

But over the weekend, the swing went missing. It was said to have been taken away but that is not exactly what happened.

Jordan Fulkerson was sharing this special view with her visiting sister Camryn.

"I had no clue until you told me, I was shocked. I think it's always been a special spot; I take my friends here. My best friend took me here, that's how I found out about it."

The swing was reported to have been removed but over the weekend someone put it back.

Friends of Coast Walk, a volunteer group that maintains the trail with no support from the city of San Diego, would prefer that swing had stayed gone.

Jana Farella is with the Friends of Coast Walk

"You can see all the way to Catalina on a clear day."

Farella says the foot traffic strips away vegetation exposing the bluffs.

"When we see people walking on these sensitive bluffs, they are compromising the intricacies of the entire Coast Walk and the bluffs.

In the short time that I was there, dozens of people made their way down the bluff like this group of Brazilians despite the sign warning them of the danger.

Jana says people don't realize how easily things could go wrong.

"It's a hazard, it's a disaster to happen, it's just going to happen and someone's going to get hurt or possibly killed."

Friends of Coast Walk aren't saying don't have fun.

"We try to preserve it for future generations."

And the Fulkerson sisters recognize that effort.

"I'm sure they're working hard to maintain a really beautiful space for everyone hike and walk so they're much appreciated for sure."

So, for now, the Secret Swing is back, but the Friends of Coast Walk would ask you not to damage the bluffs and go and use it. It's not only a danger, but it's also ruining the environment.

