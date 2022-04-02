La Jolla High play in limbo due to 'double-standard' policy

"I started when I was four. I remember my first musical. It was ‘Wizard of Oz.’ I was in second grade and ever since then I've just been going and going," said Jimenez.



On Monday, Jimenez and his fellow cast members were devastated after learning San Diego Unified updated its protocols regarding indoor performances.



They're required to be held outside due to a regional spike in COVID-19 cases.



"In November, we received the go ahead to cast ‘West Side Story’ knowing we'd be able to do it inside and then we started casting, auditioning, etc. and then we started rehearsals," said Jimenez.



They've also spent about 12,000 dollars on equipment, costumes, and music rights, all of which was raised by both the kids and their parents through the drama department's booster club.



"We don't have time to build a stage outside. We don't have the money, we don't have the resources, we don't have the lighting, we don't have anything to do it, so it's basically saying you can't do it," said Hector Jimenez.



Hector is Benjamin Jimenez’s dad, and President of the booster club.



He and other parents have since fired off letters to district officials asking them to reconsider, saying they've incorporated strict COVID protocols, including masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for audience members, as well as reducing the theatre's capacity from 500 to 300.



They argue if sporting events can happen inside, plays should be able to as well.



“It's clear to anyone that this is unfair,” said Hector Jimenez.



An online petition has collected nearly 1700 signatures.



Meanwhile, CBS 8 reached out to the district.



Friday afternoon, a spokesperson assured us its policy will change in time for the show to go indoors, saying: