Transplant Games of America | La Jolla man made organ donations possible

SAN DIEGO — This is the first time the Transplant Games of America will be held in San Diego. In light of this, CBS 8 learned about a San Diego man who made organ donations possible.

Blair Sadler is trained as a lawyer and is the former CEO of Rady Children’s Hospital. What many may not know is that he is the man who made organ donations possible and he's lived in La Jolla for more than three decades.

"I got into healthcare by a fluke with my twin brother who is a physician when we were 26. The first thing we were asked to do was to deal with organ donation and transplantation," said Sadler.

Back in 1968, Sadler and his identical twin brother drafted the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act. It provides anyone 18-years-old or older can make an organ donation upon their death. A designated living family member can give approval for their organ donation.

It was enacted in all 50 states in just three years. Today, 87% of organ donations are made this way.

"It's very gratifying 50 years later to see this great work we were lucky enough to be apart of has changed the transplant landscape and it has helped save peoples' lives," said Sadler.

Persistence and luck or “Pluck” is the title of Sadler’s new book.

"We talk about serendipity. It is a combination of persistence and luck. When things come along, take advantage of it. Whether you are 30, 40, 50, or 60, everyone can make a difference today and we are encouraging them to do it," said Sadler.

The Transplant Games of America is a celebration where thousands of transplant recipients and living donors compete in recreational competitions to show having a transplant is a second chance at living a full life which makes Sadler’s message of encouraging everyone to become an organ donor that much more important.

"Here is the good news and bad news today. 40,000 Americans last year received an organ transplant, that’s 40,000 victories. The bad news is 7,000 people died on a waiting list. We have to do better and the Transplant Games are good with that. We have to have people be organ donors. One message I would say is if you are not signed up to be an organ donor, do that," said Sadler.

The Transplant Games of America kicks off Friday, July 29 at the San Diego Convention Center at 8 a.m. and continues until Wednesday, August 3.

