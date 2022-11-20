High-end La Jolla sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized

Authorities are searching for three suspects who burglarized City Kicks, a high-end shoe store, at UTC Mall in La Jolla.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in La Jolla early Sunday morning.

San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in La Jolla, according to SDPD.

City Kicks is a local San Diego business that sells high-end sneakers such as Jordans, Yeezys, and other hype fashion items from designers like Anti Social Social Club, VLONE, and Fear of God.

City Kick’s UTC location recently held its grand opening on November 5.

San Diego police responded to UTC City Kicks, where they were told shop owners observed much of the break-in from a live surveillance system. At the same time, three suspects hid behind facial coverings, smashed display cases, and stuffed duffle bags full of shoes and other merchandise before escaping through a backdoor.

CBS 8 reached out to City Kicks to obtain video of the smash-n-grab, but our request was declined, citing the ongoing investigation.

San Diego police recovered some stolen merchandise at a nearby apartment complex which included Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Playoff’s, which typically resale for about $200, a black Supreme duffle bag which resales for $257 on StockX - an online marketplace, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s in the Zebra colorway which resale for around $400 on StockX.

It’s unknown how much total merchandise was stolen from the sneaker shop.

Video from OnScene.TV also showed an Apple iPhone recovered with the dropped merchandise, which officers believed belonged to one of the suspects.

Apple typically complies with law enforcement agencies to assist in right-founded investigations, according to their website.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.