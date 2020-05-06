La Mesa and Santee extend city-wide curfews

City of Santee extends curfew order for two additional nights for parts of Santee: Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5.

SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee announced on Thursday announced it has extended its city-wide curfew for two additional evenings.

The city-wide curfew will be from June 4, at 7 p.m., and end Friday at 6 a.m. Friday's curfew will begin at 7 p.m., and end Saturday, June 6 at 6 a.m.

This curfew applies to the portions of the city located to the south of Mast Boulevard (including all of Mast Boulevard), east of Carlton Hills Boulevard (including all of Carlton Hills Boulevard), west of Magnolia Avenue (including all of Magnolia Avenue itself) and north of Highway 52.

The City of Santee is asking residents and visitors in this area to stay home and stay safe with their families unless they need to travel to work, seek medical care or are experiencing an emergency situation or homelessness.