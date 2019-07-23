LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa Farmers Market has been a neighborhood jewel for 26 years. Last year, it moved from the parking lot at city hall to La Mesa Boulevard. Some businesses in the new area say that move made a good thing even better, while others disagree.

“We meet new families every week and they’re pushing strollers, have little kids and with the street being closed, they feel safe to let their kids run around and that’s really important,“ said local business owner Theresa Favro. “It’s a fun atmosphere. They meet with their neighbors and they shop and they bring their out-of-town guests here.“

The future of the farmers market will be voted Tuesday night by the La Mesa City Council. The members of the council are being asked to decide whether the weekly market should remain in its current location on La Mesa Boulevard or be moved to a different area.

Grossmont Center put in a proposal to move it to their parking lot a couple miles east of its current location arguing there’s more parking and they’ll donate proceeds to local La Mesa charities. The proposed change comes a year after the market made a move to La Mesa Boulevard from the nearby town hall parking lot.

The Chamber of Commerce also submitted a proposal, but recently pulled it to support Grossmont Center’s idea. The Chamber says the idea of having money go to charities was a big factor in their decision.

Some business owners in the area have said they want the market moved because it takes up parking in the area and they say it’s costing them business. Other businesses support the market staying in the La Mesa Village area and say they have had the opposite experience with market attendees also now frequenting their businesses.

The La Mesa Village Association says the money they make goes back into promotion and hosting community events. And, they add, the event is so popular at its current location there is a waiting list of vendors who want to participate.

“It is been fantastic for us. It gives the ability to reach all of these folks that are coming in that might not have known about us,” said Peter Soutowood, Chair of the La Mesa Village Association.

The La Mesa Farmers Market’s manager Brian Beevers said 70% of area businesses support things staying as they are.

The La Mesa City Council will take up the issue at their meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and are welcoming public comment. Those who wish to speak should arrive early to fill out a speaker card.

If the city council votes to move the market the last edition on La Mesa Boulevard will be this Friday, July 26.

La Mesa City Councilmember Colin Parent, who supports keeping the market where it is, set up a web page for those interested to send emails showing their support to the entire council.