LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa Farmer’s Market, with its music, bunches of fresh produce and a whole lot of foot traffic, has become very popular overtime.

The idea of the La Mesa Farmer’s Market moving from its current location is not welcoming news for some like Mamie Stovall – who goes to the farmer’s market with her mother and her kids.

“We come to La Mesa to get our fresh fruit. I wouldn’t be happy if it was gone,” she said.

Next week, the La Mesa City Council will vote on a proposal that would move the market to the Grossmont Center - just one year after it was moved to the center of the town at The Village on La Mesa Boulevard.

Those who oppose the farmer’s market said it takes up parking in the area and is costing them business.

Business owners who want the farmer’s market to be moved did not want to express their point of view on camera for fear of losing customers.

Other shop owners argue that the event brings in new customers.

“It is been fantastic for us. It gives the ability to reach all of these folks that are coming in that might not have known about us,” said Peter Soutowood, Chair of the La Mesa Village Association.

Brian Beevers, who manages the farmer’s market, said 70% of the local businesses support things staying the way they are because they have seen a significant change since bringing it to The Village.

The public is being asked to weigh in before the City Council decides. It will take up the issue on Tuesday and they are welcoming public comment.

If they vote to move the La Mesa Farmer’s Market, next week will be the last done in The Village.