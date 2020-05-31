Volunteers in La Mesa clean up after night of looting, arson around city

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The La Mesa community joined Sunday to help clean up La Mesa Village downtown after a night of looting and arson, with roving bands of looters smashing windows, torching businesses and eluding police.



A crowd of rioters estimated to number as high as a thousand blocked Interstate 8 in both directions. What began as a demonstration escalated to vandalism and looting by nightfall, authorities said today.



A cleanup of downtown, organized by the Public Square Coffee House at 8278 La Mesa Blvd., began at about 9 a.m. Sunday with hundreds of La Mesa residents arriving with brooms and paint, owner Aaron Henderson said.



"They cleaned up in about an hour," Henderson said. "It was overwhelming to see this community come together."



All the graffiti was cleaned up and store windows were boarded up, Henderson said.