EL CAJON, Calif. — On Friday, prosecutors outlined their case against a 64-year-old man arrested in Texas accused of killing a La Mesa man back in 1983.

Officers from multiple agencies made the arrest taking 64-year-old James Boget into custody in Texas, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

On Friday, Boget appeared in an El Cajon court and was charged with murder.

On Dec. 28, 1983, LMPD officers responded to a residence at 9300 Loren Dr. in reference to a possible burglary with a deceased male. Officers discovered the body of 43-year-old William Mambro in a bedroom of the home.

At the time of Mambro’s death, police told News 8 his mother and sister had discovered the body.

News 8 archives footage show detectives arriving at the La Mesa home of William Mambro after the 43-year-old was found brutally murdered in his bedroom.

The case remained active until 1984, but went cold for nearly 36 years. For the past 35 years, authorities said detectives have reviewed the case but found no substantial leads.

The case was re-opened in 2017 with a full review of the evidence available. In March of this year, new DNA evidence was developed leading investigators to arrest Boget in San Antonio, Texas. La Mesa police detectives made the arrest with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, and the San Antonio Sheriff’s Department, the agency reported.

Boget was extradited and arraigned in San Diego Superior Court last Thursday. He is being held on $2-million bail.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact La Mesa Police Detective Ryan Gremillion at (619) 667-7539. They may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 580-TIPS.