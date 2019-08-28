SAN DIEGO — A La Mesa couple facing murder charges for allegedly causing the death of their infant son are due in court later this week.



Joel Dwayne Brownell, 28, and Jalena Robin Rodriguez, 30, are accused in the death of their 7-month-old child identified only as Joel R. in court documents.



The parents brought the baby to the El Cajon Family Health Center on Aug. 17, and clinic staff called for paramedics upon examining the child and finding "several serious life-threatening injuries," according to La Mesa police, who did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries. The infant was taken to Rady's Children's Hospital, where he died two days later.



Police allege the boy's ultimately fatal injuries were inflicted at his parents' home in the 6900 block of Rolando Knolls Drive.



The couple was charged last week with murder, assault on a child causing death and felony child abuse. Both defendants are being held in lieu of $2 million bail and are slated to return to an El Cajon courtroom this Friday.