First round of businesses receive checks from La Mesa Disaster Relief Fund

The $5,000 checks went to businesses that suffered property damage or losses due to looting on May 30-31.

LA MESA, Calif. — Representatives from many Easy County business organizations distributed the first 27 checks from the La Mesa Disaster Relief Recovery Fund on Tuesday. These checks were given to businesses that were damaged during the riots which occurred on May 30-31.

The 27 checks were for $5,000 each with the remainder of the find being held for additional relief applications.

As many as 50 businesses are believed to have suffered property damage or losses due to looting.

East County Chamber Foundation Board Chairman Patrick Howard says the group remained focused from the start on a single priority. “We worked thoughtfully to make the process as easy and as fast as possible. We were overwhelmed by the support for these La Mesa business owners. We made a promise to be fast, fair, and equitable, and we have delivered thanks to an exceptional East County partnership.”

The businesses who received checks in Phase I registered and verified they had suffered physical damage or looting as a direct result of the activities of individuals.

Remaining eligible businesses will need to complete the online registration before July 24. The next round of checks will be disbursed during the week of July 27. The GoFundMe is expected to be closed by the end of July.



The La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund reached $50,000 in a single day and $100,000 by the second day. With additional corporate donations, the fund total has reached more than $240,000.