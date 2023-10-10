La Mesa eyes the purchase of 20 new license plate readers

While supporters of these devices say that they provide an invaluable crime fighting tool, opponents counter that they are a high-tech invasion of privacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa residents are torn on whether potential license plate readers coming to their community are a crime-fighting tool or a form of Big Brother.

The city of La Mesa is eyeing the purchase of twenty license plate readers: a tool that El Cajon police say has already helped them make dozens of arrests. While supporters of these license plate readers said that they provide an invaluable crime fighting tool, opponents counter that they are a high-tech invasion of privacy.

"I see both sides," said La Mesa resident Aydan Carey. "But honestly, I think that as long as you aren't committing any crimes, it shouldn't be much of a problem."

La Mesa Police already have license plate readers in their squad cars, and if this current proposal passes, twenty more of these devices would be installed on traffic lights throughout the city.

The City of El Cajon recently installed 40 of these readers. These devices scan license plate numbers, and if they detect a stolen car or vehicle that's in a local or national crime database, they send a real-time alert to law enforcement.

El Cajon Police have said this technology has already led to dozens of arrests.

"I think that the benefits outweigh the negatives," said La Mesa resident Zaida Donnelly. "And if it is being implemented in other cities like El Cajon, and arrests are being made, I see that as a positive."

While La Mesa City Council was originally set to take up this issue Tuesday evening, the item was shelved because the company behind this technology, Flock, was unable to attend.

It's expected to be taken up in the near future, but some La Mesa residents are already armed with questions.

"Where does the data go, where do all the license plates go, who has control of it?" asked La Mesa resident Eric Dewey-Hoffman. "What other uses are they for?"

The company, Flock, has said that the license plate data is automatically deleted after thirty days, and that while these cameras have been shown to reduce crime and help locate missing people, they are not used for either immigration enforcement or traffic enforcement.

La Mesa resident Mary Earnest said she still hasn't made up her mind.

"I need more information," she told CBS 8, "and I need to know there are limitations and restrictions."

"I have deep concerns," said La Mesa Vice-Mayor Laura Lothian.

"I strongly support the police," she added. "I do not support a police state. And I feel surveillance cameras... I mean, come on, we all read 1984. It was the most terrifying book in high school!"

Lothian told CBS 8 that she understands using this technology as a crime-fighting tool, but has concerns over how this massive amount of data being collected could potentially be used.

"My feeling is that 00000001% would be that carjacker or that robber, and otherwise all these innocent people's movements are being tracked," Lothian added. "I start thinking China, I start thinking North Korea. We're Americans... we're free!"

If ultimately passed, La Mesa would spend $124,500 for these license plate readers over the next two years.