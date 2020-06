Just hours after the destructive chaos, the community banded together in huge numbers to help in the cleanup and rebuilding of businesses that were targeted.

LA MESA, Calif. — One week ago today, the city of La Mesa was devastated by widespread looting, vandalism, and arson.

Earlier peaceful protests turned violent later as night fell.

News 8's Richard Allyn went out to La Mesa to see where the community is in terms of healing and moving forward.

Just a week ago buildings in La Mesa were looted and some even burned to the ground. That didn't break the spirit of La Mesans however. They are still standing #lamesastrong Posted by CBS 8 - San Diego News on Saturday, June 6, 2020