La Mesa Oktoberfest celebration kicks off this weekend

The 2021 Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest returned on Friday, Oct. 1 and will continue Oct. 2 - Oct. 3.

LA MESA, Calif. — It's the first weekend of October and the fall festivities are underway!

The 2021 Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest returned on Friday, Oct. 1 and will continue Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Mesa Village.

The La Mesa Oktoberfest is free entry, however there are several VIP upgrades and drink tickets available, to learn more visit here.

Throughout the weekend there will be celebrations for all ages! The La Mesa Oktoberfest will feature three beer gardens of music, three Bier Halls stocked with craft & German beer, variety of food, and plenty of activities for kids and adults.

To learn more about the La Mesa Oktoberfest, visit here.