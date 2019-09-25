LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa City Council on Tuesday will consider a pair of proposals that would take advantage of the marijuana industry to help revitalize the city.

The Grove Medical Marijuana Dispensary is listed as the one and only legal dispensary in the City of La Mesa. It legally sells CBD products of all kinds.

"If you have a medical issue, you can most likely find a cure for it here. We offer edibles, tinkerers, creams, flour. We’ve got brownies. We’ve got chocolate bars,” said Sean McDermott.

The Grove has been open for 14 months, and McDermott says he plays by the rules – paying over $1 million to be licensed. Other La Mesa shops, according to him, do not.

“For us, it is super frustrating because we are working hard every day. We pay a tremendous amount of taxes," he said.

“For many years there would be these pop-up shops, or these sketch illegal dispensaries that ruined the neighborhoods,” said Bill Baber, La Mesa City Councilmember.

“In the last three years, [we] eliminated 27 of them, but they keep popping, it is like whack a mole,” said Baber.

Erik Egelko is a La Mesa realtor who supports local leaders’ push to revitalize La Mesa by getting tax dollars from legal dispensaries.

“The City Council has two separate proposals to diver funds to rehabilitate west La Mesa,” said Egelko.

Some city leaders are hoping that if approved, the ordinances will boost the local economy and crack down on illegal pot shops.

“We are trying to get rid of every illegal dispensary in La Mesa. We get a lot more tax money, and the dispensaries that have been good corporate citizens and good neighbors,” said Baber.

The City of La Mesa will vote on the two marijuana dispensary ordinances during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.





