La Mesa PD joins in the Halloween celebration

LA MESA, Calif. — There’s been a lot of concern about safety this Halloween weekend but people all across the San Diego area are still found ways to enjoy the holiday. In La Mesa, the police department decided to join the celebration in hopes of keeping people safe.

With their vehicles decorated for the spookiest night of the year, La Mesa first responders gave out treats to hundreds of cars during their drive-by Halloween fest.

“An opportunity to interact with the community and the kids along with our partners from Heartland Fire and the community emergency response team,” said Lt. Greg Runge, with the La Mesa Police Dept.

Runge says their goody bags were filled with candy, coloring books, stickers and more and about 600 cars came through the event.

We definitely wanted to have this event for the community. We know that a lot of families were having trouble figuring out what they felt safe or comfortable doing tonight so we wanted to provide an event that was safe for people to come down,” Runge said.

Lieutenant Runge says they still encouraged people to maintain all of the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the health department and to follow their usual Halloween safety guidelines if they do decide to go out for trick-or-treating.

La Mesa Police as well as San Diego Police say they’ll still be on the lookout for crowds of people or large parties but their priority is to keep people safe this weekend.