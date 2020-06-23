La Mesa police searching for missing at-risk man

Anyone that has information as to the whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa police asked for the public's help Monday in locating a missing at-risk man from the area. Attila “Al” Buki was last seen at around 7 p.m. Sunday leaving his independent living residence in the 7900 block of Culowee Street, according to police.

Buki was on foot and does not have access to a vehicle. He has cognitive delays, and suffers from dementia caused by multiple strokes, according to a family member.

Buki is known to frequent the area of La Mesa Springs Shopping Center located at 8011 University Ave. He had no other expected local destinations when he departed his residence.

Buki was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved polo shirt (seen in the picture above), dark grey sweatpants and Velcro sandals. He is described as being 6'0 tall, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.