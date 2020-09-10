La Mesa 'secret stairs' reopen, but not everyone is happy

In March the narrow staircase was closed, due to the lack of social distancing but as of Wednesday, the city reopened the stairs with guidelines.

LA MESA, Calif. — It’s a grueling 489 steps that will kick your butt and your quads into overdrive; located in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of La Mesa, the “secret stairs” were originally built to provide neighbors an easier way to get down to the business district below. However, the stairs have become a favorite for those looking to get their blood pumping.

“It’s beautiful. I love these stairs,” said runner Morgan Ortega.

In March, the narrow staircase was closed due to the lack of social distancing but as of Wednesday, the city reopened the stairs with guidelines, much to the delight of those who walk and run on them.

“I was super sad when they were closed because it’s really the only outside activity that I do,” said Ortega.

But others who live in the neighborhood are less than thrilled that the stairs reopened.

A long-time resident of the Windsor Hills neighborhood who wanted to be identified only as John said he’s been getting frustrated at the influx of people using the not-so-secret “secret stairs.” He listed issues including noise, trash, and parking.

“[There's an] onslaught in our neighborhood with strange people working out all day and all night," he said. “We live in this neighborhood and we have to put up with this all day and all night.”

But neighbor Meridith Nye said it’s not much different from people walking the curvy streets as many do.

“I don’t see any difference between walking the stairs and walking the sidewalk,” says Nye. “When the stairs were closed we walked through the neighborhood on the sidewalk and that didn’t seem to be a problem.”

Like it or not, the city-owned steps are open and here to stay for anyone to use and have become a unique part of La Mesa.

“We love them and I couldn’t imagine them not being here,” said Nye. “It’s one of our favorite things about the neighborhood.”

Neighbors ask that if you do use the stairs, please remember to be courteous and quiet for the people who live there.