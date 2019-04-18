SAN DIEGO — LaDainian Tomlinson has been drafted by Energy Upgrade California to recruit San Diegans and people statewide to cut back ahead of the hot summer months.

As SDG&E is switching customers to new time-of-use plans due to a statewide initiative, NFL hall-of-famer LT has teamed up with the state to talk about the game plan to save the environment.

San Diego is the first California city to adopt a new statewide energy-saving strategy to help the environment. That strategy is to get everyone to reduce their energy consumption between the peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., when most people are home using energy.

California’s goal is to reduce our carbon pollution to 1990-levels by the year 2030. That's the equivalent of taking about 5.6 million cars off the road every year and reducing annual emissions from 14 tons to 10 tons per person.

"If you reduce your energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. you are doing your part in reducing pollution, keeping air clean and really keeping California a ‘golden state’ as we always like to say it is,” said Tomlinson.

He is encouraging San Diegans to change their energy use habitats by doing small things like switching to LED light bulbs and charging devices at night, but the main change is the time you do chores. Running appliances like dishwashers late at night instead of during the day.

SDG&E has already sent out letters letting its customers know about the new time-of-use plans that customers can chose from. While the money savings is minimal, the main goal is the environment.

So, LT’s message is just to reduce your energy-use between 4 and 9 p.m. saying it's for the environment and it's for California.

