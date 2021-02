LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 44-year-old woman found dead last weekend in the waters of Lake Murray.



A passerby spotted the body of Elena Lisowski of San Diego floating in the reservoir off the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive in La Mesa early Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



How and when Lisowski died remains under investigation, the county agency reported.