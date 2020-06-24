Crews stop spread of brush fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Fire crews were able to stop the spread of a brush fire in Lakeside on Tuesday night that threatened homes for a time, according to fire officials. The two- to three-acre fire broke out in the late evening near Interstate 8 at Los Coches Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego which responded along with Lakeside Fire.
Just before 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the forward rate of spread on the fire had been stopped.
Smoke from the fire could be seen in the area and a Lakeside Fire battalion chief on the scene said flame threatened homes for a short time.
The fire was initially reported by Cal Fire to be about three acres, but the battalion chief reported it to be two acres.
The fire was seen burning in an area of brush behind homes on Amelia and Aurora drives.