Crews stop spread of brush fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Fire crews were able to stop the spread of a brush fire in Lakeside on Tuesday night that threatened homes for a time, according to fire officials. The two- to three-acre fire broke out in the late evening near Interstate 8 at Los Coches Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego which responded along with Lakeside Fire.

Just before 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the forward rate of spread on the fire had been stopped.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in the area and a Lakeside Fire battalion chief on the scene said flame threatened homes for a short time.

The fire was initially reported by Cal Fire to be about three acres, but the battalion chief reported it to be two acres.